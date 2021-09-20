5 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $298,000

Welcome to this spacious ranch located in the Marcellus Knolls. This home features 5 bedrooms including 2 master bedrooms with en-suite baths, 2 additional full baths, large eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room that leads to private treed backyard, formal living room, family room with wood burning fireplace that leads to screened-in 3 season sunroom. Lower level features spacious recreation room with full bath and additional kitchenette with cabinets and sink that could be in-law suite or great entertaining space with to sliders to back yard. Spacious 2 car garage and new large shed. Close to all amenities and walking distance to Marcellus Schools!