5 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $379,900

  • Updated
Welcome home to this classic colonial with so much to offer - .87 acre wooded lot yet still incredible views, walk to village & school complex plus all public utilities. Front to back living room with fireplace and door to screened in porch and deck. Main floor den with built ins. Spacious kitchen & dining room with great windows to enjoy the views. Upstairs offers 5 bedrooms - all great sized & with hardwood floors; plus 2 full bathrooms. Lower level walk out with flexible living space including family room with 2nd fireplace, another den/office/workout room; full bathroom; tons of storage including 2 cedar closets,laundry area and second stove. Outdoor entertaining areas including multiple decks and patios, inground pool separately fenced is 3ft to 8ft deep with diving board, patio surrounding the pool area, bear & the basketball net stay too!! Utility shed and hobby “She Shed” conveniently located at the end of the huge driveway. Oversized 2 car garage with great storage & “mud room platform”. Tons of perennials developed over the years plus burning bushes leading to pool area. Newer roof, many new windows, exterior paint in summer of 2021. Ready for a new owner to make memories

