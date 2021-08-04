5 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $829,900

22 acres of country quiet, privacy & simplicity merged with today's modern amenities & contemporary design is located a half mile to Marcellus village and 5 miles to Skaneateles lake. The property is a nature lover's dream, equestrian paradise, wonderful farmette with multiple barns, streams, spring fed pond and a wonderful pool area. The 5,300 sq. ft house was completely renovated or newly built in 2008. It boasts 5.5" wide white oak floors throughout, an open floor plan, space for everyone w/5 BRs, 6 full baths, a potential in-law apartment w/its own entrance (an additional 680 square feet), central vac, C/A, foam insulation, stairs from a 3 car garage to a walk-out basement. With wonderful entertaining areas inside & out and endless recreational activities at your fingertips, you will never want to leave.