 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $399,000

Gorgeous ranch home on just under 5 acres over looking Otisco Lake! This home features a Sale includes 2 parcels totaling 4.94 acres with an above ground pool and a large detached garage in addition to the attached 2 car garage. (tax id 006.-05-21.1 is included in this sale)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News