The Village of Moravia has a long history with some fantastic historic homes, and this home is likely one of the best...actually, Millard Fillmore, our 13th President grew up in this village and was married on the property. This stunning home, built in 1874 has quality and charm with original & gorgeous woodwork throughout this 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath Italianate, making for a nice B&B and situated on a corner lot with just under 1 acre. You will surely fall in love the minute you drive up with over 7,200 sq ft of living space this home has a wonderful cozy feel with three floors of living space and a rec room/bar in basement. Features include tall ceilings, woodwork, formal living room, marble fireplace facades, parlors, dining room, and plenty of closets and storage. You can also star gaze by climbing out cupola window, or entertain in the yard, basement rec room, or large dining room. All this and minutes to Owasco Lake along and centrally located for quick trips to Skaneateles, Ithaca, Auburn or Cortland for dinner, work, or play. Not to mention dozens of wineries, State Parks, Falls & Gorges to explore, hiking trails, lakes and so much more. Many updates, list available.
5 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $498,500
