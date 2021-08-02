The current owners have done a fantastic job at maintaining this home and it shows. There are so many wonderful features it's hard to decide which one to list first and which to order to go from there. The most obvious is having an almost 2,400 SQ Ft old style home in the historic district of Seneca Falls, NY. Love pocket doors, well this home has 3 sets. The roof on this home is 10 years old, the garage roof is 5 years old. It's walking distance to all shops and restaurants. This home is currently set up as a multi family 2 unit, but was once a single family home and with some modifications would and could make a great single family home again. If kept as a multi family home these units should have no problem getting full market value because of the location, charm and size of the bedrooms. This is a wonderful opportunity that can check most boxes on most people's list. This home is also listed under MLS #S1345892.
5 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of COVID-19 contract tracing after experiencing problems with rec…
- Updated
We know not everyone is going to be happy that New York is ordering COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for state workers, but it is not an un…