5 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $129,900

The current owners have done a fantastic job at maintaining this home and it shows. There are so many wonderful features it's hard to decide which one to list first and which to order to go from there. The most obvious is having an almost 2,400 SQ Ft old style home in the historic district of Seneca Falls, NY. Love pocket doors, well this home has 3 sets. The roof on this home is 10 years old, the garage roof is 5 years old. It's walking distance to all shops and restaurants. This home is currently set up as a multi family 2 unit, but was once a single family home and with some modifications would and could make a great single family home again. If kept as a multi family home these units should have no problem getting full market value because of the location, charm and size of the bedrooms. This is a wonderful opportunity that can check most boxes on most people's list. This home is also listed under MLS #S1345892.