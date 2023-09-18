Beautiful Victorian with old world charm and modern conveniences. This well maintained home is located in the heart of Seneca Falls, close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy the history that surrounds you in this expansive 5 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath stunner. You are greeted by a warm entry nook with built in seating and storage, opening to the grand staircase and large living room with a traditional wood burning fireplace. Through the living room you enter into the den/study and continue to the formal dining room with beautiful hardwoods and a second staircase to the upstairs. The expansive kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile babcksplash and newer appliances. The main floor is capped off by a large 1st floor bedroom and 1/2 bath. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, including a master which boasts a huge walk in closet. The full bath features custom built in cabinets and storage. New roof, electric and plumbing within the last 3 years. You will be sure to fall in love with all of the charm that this home has to offer.