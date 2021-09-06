Amazing turnkey fully furnished 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom vacation rental property or owner occupied home located on beautiful Cayuga Lake. The home has stunning lake views and 10+ feet of private lake frontage which neighbors state land. The seller has done endless improvements to the property in the last year including kitchen (cabinets, countertop, appliances), flooring, updating of bathrooms (tile showers, vanities, toilets, washer & Dryer), interior paint, recessed lighting, finished lower level, deck, furnace, central air unit, mini split system, hot water tank and new furniture, TVs and decorating. Sq Feet is based off of public record not counting lower level.
5 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $549,900
