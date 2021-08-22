Minutes From Downtown Seneca Falls, This 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has many great aspect and tons of potential. Entering the home through the covered porch, you are greeted by one of two living rooms. The Formal Dining room leads you into the eat-in kitchen with ample storage, and housing for the washer & dryer. Off of the kitchen is a large enclosed porch overlooking the back yard & Garage. There is also a first floor bedroom & Half bath. The second floor boasts 4 bedrooms and a full bath. Vinyl replacement windows Throughout the property and a new furnace installed in 2020. Delayed negotations until Friday July 24th at 7pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $99,900
