Spectacular 5 BR custom built Colonial in the desirable Enclave development. The home sits on the top of a cul-de-sac overlooking gorgeous Skaneateles country views. First floor offers a primary suite with walking in closet, primary bathroom, and abundance of windows. The custom kitchen has stainless steel appliances, island, granite countertops, morning room, and butlers pantry. The open floor plan flows well from the kitchen to the LR with wood burning fireplace, coffered ceiling, and French doors leading out to the back porch great for entertaining. The front of the home has the formal dining and an impressive office with vaulted custom ceiling and built-in shelves. The second level has three additional ample sized bedrooms. One BR has it's own en-suite bath , and the other two bedrooms offer Jack and Jill full bath. The lower level offers additional living space with above grade windows, family room with gas fireplace, custom built-in shelves, bar area with refrigerator and custom cabinets, bedroom, and full bath. The Great unfinished area for storage and it's own staircase to the garage. Entertainers dream from the inside of the home to the outside. It's an exquisite property!