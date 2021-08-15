5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,795,000

You have to see and experience this lovingly restored lakefront home in The Colony to fully appreciate its magic. The house offers 5 bedrooms ,3 full baths and 1/2 bath on 1.63 acres with 173 feet of waterfront.In addition to incomparable sunsets almost daily, the property features a boat house(in need of restoration) and a spacious two-car garage/storage building. Entering this rustic, Adirondack-style house, you feel as though you have stepped back in time and place. Two wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout, an exceedingly comfortable floor plan and unique light fixtures. The homey screened -in porch is a natural gathering place, a favorite spot for drinks or the evening meal as the western sky explodes with color. The windows, roof, and siding and the screened-in porch have been replaced. The house has its own well and natural-gas for year-round living. A Colony Covenant from 1919 guarantees unimpeded access, i.e. no fences, to the lush, rolling green lawns for other Colony homeowners(there are five now) and gives members first right of refusal once an offer is accepted. Light fixture above kitchen table does not convey. Start making your own treasured memories.