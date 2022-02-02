5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,950,000

Stunning Greek Revival in downtown Skaneateles with spectacular lake view. Original woodwork, high ceilings, & wood floors make this home a showstopper. Current owners have taken tremendous pride in restoring this gorgeous home to it's original character & have made improvements totaling almost $1M. Original bread oven was rebuilt and now functions as a wood burning fireplace and bread/pizza oven. Master suite, back stairs, mudroom, new baking kitchen with pantry, & 2 car detached garage have been added to north section of the home. Upgrades have been done on this home including Azek siding for low maintenance, new shutters, extensive front porch renovation, new front roof in 2020, new boiler 2021, 2nd floor bathroom renovated, & original well house was completely restored. First floor has grand front foyer, formal dining, formal living, living, half bathroom, office, kitchen, music/game room, kitchen, baking kitchen, laundry/mudroom with storage. Second level includes 4 bedrooms with original details & 3 updated bathrooms including a large tub in master bath. It's rare to find an heirloom home in Skaneateles that has been meticulously maintained with all these modern amenities!