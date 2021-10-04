Temple Prospect Farm offers 2.6 acres on the east side of Skaneateles Lake, 3.3 miles from the village, and is one of the oldest surviving farmsteads in the Skaneateles Valley & one of the few still retaining the original Greek Revival character. Temple Prospect Farm is a hallmark of Upstate New York & specifically of the Finger Lakes Region, uniquely & dramatically spanning from lakeshore to hilltop. Beyond the house & attached Barn, 3 small 'temple-form' Greek Revival structures have been added. These include a hilltop Tea House that takes advantage of the superb distant view of the lake & gives the property its name of 'Temple Prospect', as well as a Gazebo & Loggia situated as hospitable features on the lakefront. The property was thoroughly renovated by the current owners who took the existing house dating from the early 19c down to the bare structure, bracing & re-sheathing it, installing new Hardy Board siding, new trim & exterior moldings faithfully replicating the historically existing architectural details. This "New Old House" is historically resonant, yet modern in its comforts & attributes, combining country estate living with the ease of lake life.
5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
- Updated
The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
- Updated
The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, hea…
- Updated
AUBURN — A local reverend believes his mother's gravesite has been singled out by Fort Hill Cemetery, which asked him to remove items from the…
- Updated
Mollie Anne Pelton
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.