5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,950,000

Temple Prospect Farm offers 2.6 acres on the east side of Skaneateles Lake, 3.3 miles from the village, and is one of the oldest surviving farmsteads in the Skaneateles Valley & one of the few still retaining the original Greek Revival character. Temple Prospect Farm is a hallmark of Upstate New York & specifically of the Finger Lakes Region, uniquely & dramatically spanning from lakeshore to hilltop. Beyond the house & attached Barn, 3 small 'temple-form' Greek Revival structures have been added. These include a hilltop Tea House that takes advantage of the superb distant view of the lake & gives the property its name of 'Temple Prospect', as well as a Gazebo & Loggia situated as hospitable features on the lakefront. The property was thoroughly renovated by the current owners who took the existing house dating from the early 19c down to the bare structure, bracing & re-sheathing it, installing new Hardy Board siding, new trim & exterior moldings faithfully replicating the historically existing architectural details. This "New Old House" is historically resonant, yet modern in its comforts & attributes, combining country estate living with the ease of lake life.