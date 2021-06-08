Relax and enjoy this wonderful Lakefront Lodge Located in The Colony offering 5 bedroom 3 full baths plus 1/2 bath with 1.63 acres on 173' of waterfront with a true old fashion Boat house on waters edge that is in need of repair but so worth doing plus a 2 car detached out building. This special place makes you unwind from the minute you walk thru the door and enjoy the 2 wood burning fireplaces, the hardwood floors throughout or just visit on the old fashion screened in porch and marvel at the sunsets. The windows, roof, and siding along with the screened in porch have been replaced. It has a well along with natural gas for it's hot water heat for year round living. Please note: The Colony Members which are only 5 have the right of 1st refusal once a offer is accepted . Plus in the Colony you cannot fence off your property to stop NEIGHBORS from walking across the property like the olden days which is written in their By Laws. Areal A wonderful place to make treasured memories! View More
5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,995,000
