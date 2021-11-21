5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $229,000

This home has a spacious lot, scenic views and loads of potential. This farm house has all the charm you are looking for. Inside you will find a spacious living room with fireplace. A large eat in kitchen just waiting for your personal touches. Also you will find first floor bedroom and a mudroom with laundry. The second level has four bedrooms, all with original hardwood floors. There is a full walk up attic that is perfect flex space for any use. Outside you have a 30 by 40 outbuilding, with two levels of work space and large over head door. This home has new windows, roof and a drilled well.