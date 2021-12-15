5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $3,695,000

Wonderful Family home offers 5 bedroom 4 full baths, 3 half baths with 4178 SQ.Ft. home with Great room and private office plus 800 Sq. ft. finished walk out basement along generous outdoor dining and living area with stunning views, boathouse, permanent docks and multiple leisure areas situated on 6.29 private country acres descending to a beautiful level 249' lake front. Tennis players will enjoy the pristine "Field of Dreams" tournament quality har tru tennis court with trellis seating area and half bath along with playing field for family sports and playground area with Spectacular Lake views and waterfront . This property is limitless in all the possibilities that it has to offer. This significant lakefront Finger Lake Estate in Skaneateles named #1 Small Town in America as on of the cleanest Lakes in the Country with highly rated schools, restaurants, 30 minutes from Syracuse University, and it's renowned Medical center, international airport and only 5 minutes from Skaneateles Aero Drome, is only a short plane ride to New York City, accommodating King Air & Pilates Planes. William Henry Seward said it best about Skaneateles "The most beautiful body of water in the World".