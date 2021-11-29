Conveniently located just one mile from the Village of Skaneateles, this split-level home has much to offer. Kitchen remolded 5 years ago with new cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances and lighting. Open concept first floor. Sunny & bright rooms with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first and second level. The second level contains four generous bedrooms and two baths. The walk-out basement, approximately 700 square feet, is a fantastic bonus area featuring, kitchenette, full bath with walk-in shower w/separate entrance. A deck and covered front porch complete this lovely home. Country living and privacy, all within close proximity of schools, parks, shops, restaurants and the lake. Public water is available at the road. Come explore the possibilities today!
5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $349,900
-
- Updated
