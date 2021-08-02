Seller must part with this home with 140 feet of shared Skaneateles Lake rights. Lake rights include a vast lot with driveway, parking, boat launch, dock, boat mooring with a short waiting list, kayak/canoe storage, and swim raft. Home has been used as a summer vacation home by the family. But since the seller has become disabled, they have not been able to care for the home as they wished they could. Some cosmetics and updates needed to make this incredible Skaneateles Lake House opportunity your own! Roof and furnace new approximately 10 years ago. Per seller, home is supplied with lake water with a 1 micron, industrial filter unit for perfectly filtrated water (Finger Lakes Engineering). Lake water pump was just serviced. Whole house was rewired with second floor addition. Open floor plan, Hardwood floors, Wood burning fireplace, 2- car garage, and large deck.
5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $349,900
