5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $4,195,000

Impeccable Skaneateles Waterfront with Boat House offers fabulous views and is located in a cove on the widest part of the Lake. This 5 BD. 4 bath home was totally renovated to the finest detail offering a custom kitchen by Matteo Bartolotta with Wolf Stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator with freezer & additional under counter vegetable drawers, trash compactor, Asko Dishwasher along with a large gathering island and great room with 2 Wood burning Fireplaces. The floors are reclaimed cherry along with beautiful Solid Wood French Doors & Trim & Beams which opens up to the magnificent tile deck offering a Spa Pool to relax and make memories. The refurbished boat house has a slip for the boat and a finished room for card games and gatherings. The Master Bedroom with beautiful bath is located on the 1st floor with French doors that open to the deck and views. There are 3 Bedrooms upstairs and 1 in the lower level with a family room which offers so much extra space . Best of all is totally re-done and waiting for it's new owner to enjoy as much as the present family have and to make new Memories!