5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $4,295,000

Significant Lakefront Finger lake Estate in Skaneateles named #1 Small town in America as one of the cleanest Lakes in the Country with highly rated schools, restaurants, 30 minutes from Syracuse University, and it's renowned medical center and international airport and only 5 minutes from Skaneateles Aero Drome accommodating King Air & Pilatus planes. Great Family compound includes 245/ 280' lakefront with boathouse,permanent dock and multiple leisure areas along with 6.29 acres of beautiful landscaped rolling country acres descending to a beautiful level frontage. Includes a pristine "field of dreams" tournament quality har tru tennis court with trellis seating area and half bath along with playing field for family sports and playground area all with spectacular Lake views. This 5 bedroom 5 full 3 half Bathrooms offers 4178 sq.ft. home plus a 800 Sq.ft. finished walk out basement plus a generous outdoor dining and living area with stunning views, great room and office. There are 3 contiguous houses for staff/guests that are also available for sale by seller. William Henry Seward said it best about Skaneateles "The most beautiful body of water in the world. "

