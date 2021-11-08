5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $439,900

This updated home has some of the best shared lake access on Skaneateles Lake, Winding Way! This house truly is a gem; only 3 miles from the village and across the street from Anyela’s Winery! It is full of windows, in the fall/winter, enjoy watching the foliage and then the snow fly while cozying up next to the fireplace and in the spring/summer watch the lake come to life, while sitting on the dock or swimming off the shared swimming platform. Enjoy the large deck and watch the wildlife in the sunny yard which is full of mature annuals, apple, pear and peach fruit trees and an asparagus patch. This house has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on the first floor. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a second living room/playroom. It also has a home gym/meditation area. The current owners have recently made the following improvements: o New 238ft well with filters o Updates to kitchen and bathroom o New rug o Freshly painted inside and out o New blinds o Deck Updates o Extensive tree work