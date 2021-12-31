5 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $5,495,000

Spectacular Skaneateles Village Waterfront located on a Private Lane Located off Coveted W Lake Street offers Un parallel Lakefront Home which consists of 2 Tax Parcels Parcels 7/9 Talcott Lane Tax Map # 015.-01-06.1 & #015.-01-06.2 which boast of 279' of level Lakefront home built in 2010 offering 5 bedrooms 3 full/2 Half baths with Hardy Board siding for low maintenance. Gracious 1st Floor offers Fabulous Kitchen with upscale appliances (Miele, Refrigerator & Dishwasher, DCS Gas Stove with grill, refrigerator drawers, instant hot water with Granite Countertops, and many beautiful finishing touches. The open floor plan offers great areas for Family and friends to gather from the kitchen to the dining area, relaxing by the fireplace or the amazing large screened- in Porch or decks overlooking the Lake and Village. The large walk-out basement offers tall ceilings and heated floors for many more options. The 3 car garage with fully finished great room above with Office, and full bath offers great workspace plus additional Space for Guest Quarters. Best of all sewers, water & gas, and walking distance to Village Center. Please note this does not include the Boathouse.