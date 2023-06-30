Welcome to 1031 Butters Farm in a very desirable neighborhood in Skaneateles. This exquisite custom built Colonial has an open floor plan, chef's kitchen with high end appliances, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, abundance of windows overlooking the beautiful landscaped yard, family room with gas fireplace, hardwoods, and nice sized study, mudroom, half bath and laundry room all on the first floor. The second level has the Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, ensuite bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and tiled shower, three additional ample sized bedrooms, full bath and possible fifth bedroom or could be used as a media room, workout room, or recreation room. The newly private landscaped and hardscape backyard is fully fenced in with in-ground pool, fire pit area, deck, and hot tub. The yard is resort like living. Full basement that could add more square feet to the home if needed. All walking distance to the schools, and village. This home will not disappoint and all in the award winning Skaneateles School district.