Beautiful five bedroom custom built home in the village of Skaneateles. The main level of the home has a formal dining room with custom moldings and tray ceiling, den, mudroom with cubbies, an open kitchen with breakfast bar and island, custom cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry, family room with gas fireplace, breakfast room with tons of windows, sliders that lead to a screened in porch with great views of the backyard. The second level offers five bedrooms. The Primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet, primary bath with double vanity, tiled oversized shower with glass surround. Four other nice sized bedrooms and two full baths, one bedroom has it's own ensuite bath, and second floor laundry room. All in the highly desirable Parkside Development walking distance to all the shops, restaurants , and schools.