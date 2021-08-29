Beautiful property full of space & many updates~ Fresh paint inside & out! New entry door and back deck doors~ Newer windows and young roof with brand new gutters~ Remodeled 2nd floor bath ~Hardwoods have been refinished & new floors have been installed. New kitchen backsplash~ Extra Large Master with two closets and entry to a walk up attic~ Basement has been partially finished making it over 2100 sq ft! Huge deep backyard with flowering trees and big back deck with patio pavers NEW APPLIANCES HAVE BEEN INSTALLED & KITCHEN CABINETS FRESHLY PAINTED
5 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $169,900
