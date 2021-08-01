Beautiful property full of space & many updates~ Fresh paint inside & out! New entry door and back deck doors~ Newer windows and young roof with brand new gutters~ Remodeled 2nd floor bath ~Hardwoods have been refinished & new floors have been installed. New kitchen backsplash~ Extra Large Master with two closets and entry to a walk up attic~ Basement has been partially finished making it over 2100 sq ft! Huge deep backyard with flowering trees and big back deck with patio pavers WITH ACCEPTED OFFER SELLER WILL GIVE $1500 TOWARDS FRIDGE
5 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
A month ago, it appeared New York had contained COVID-19. But it hasn't taken long for cases numbers to rise again.
- Updated
The signs for the Clifton Springs service area off Interstate 90 are bare. Some of the restaurants at the rest stop have already closed.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a 16-year-old city resident who was last seen in Syracuse on July 22.
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.