5 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $184,000

Beautiful property full of space & many updates~ Fresh paint inside & out! New entry door and back deck doors~ Newer windows and young roof with brand new gutters~ Remodeled 2nd floor bath ~Hardwoods have been refinished & new floors have been installed. New kitchen backsplash~ Extra Large Master with two closets and entry to a walk up attic~ Basement has been partially finished making it over 2100 sq ft! Huge deep backyard with flowering trees and big back deck with patio pavers View More