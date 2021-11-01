 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $229,900

  • Updated
Serene private country location with over 5 acres yet convenient to major highways. This home is versatile. The first floor features a first floor master suite/guest room currently used a playroom with updated full bath, large kitchen w built in booth benches, family room w newer powder room and slider to private woods backyard, charming "HGTV-like" dining room and living room w pellet stove. 4 beautiful bedrooms upstairs and full bath. New flooring and staircase. New propane furnace and a/c. Call for an appt today. All offers needs to be submitted by 6:00pm today 10/31

