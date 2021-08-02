Welcome to Pembridge Circle. This lovely 5 bedroom Colonial is situated on a large corner lot in beautiful Sherwood Farms .Featuring double doors leading to a 3 season room that looks over a park-like backyard. Lovely eat in kitchen with large windows that allow for natural light. Dining room, large Living Room and Cozy up to the fireplace in the family room too. Nice 2 car garage with brand new garage doors. Located in the West Genesee School District and is move in ready. Taxes listed are without star exemptions. This property at 4865 Pembridge Circle Syracuse, NY is contingent upon seller finding suitable housing. Also, washer, dryer, curtains, rods, ceramic pots and plants in front yard and gnomes do not convey with sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of COVID-19 contract tracing after experiencing problems with rec…
- Updated
We know not everyone is going to be happy that New York is ordering COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for state workers, but it is not an un…