5 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $240,000

Welcome to Pembridge Circle. This lovely 5 bedroom Colonial is situated on a large corner lot in beautiful Sherwood Farms .Featuring double doors leading to a 3 season room that looks over a park-like backyard. Lovely eat in kitchen with large windows that allow for natural light. Dining room, large Living Room and Cozy up to the fireplace in the family room too. Nice 2 car garage with brand new garage doors. Located in the West Genesee School District and is move in ready. Taxes listed are without star exemptions. This property at 4865 Pembridge Circle Syracuse, NY is contingent upon seller finding suitable housing. Also, washer, dryer, curtains, rods, ceramic pots and plants in front yard and gnomes do not convey with sale.