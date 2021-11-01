5 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $419,900

Prepare to be impressed! Beautiful home sits on almost an acre of land. This 5 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath home in the Westhill SD has so much to offer. From the meticulously maintained landscaping outside to the gleaming hardwood floors inside. Entering the front brick entryway, you walk into the formal living room with cathedral ceilings, grand staircase, whitewashed wood burning 2 sided fireplace, and tons of natural light. Formal dining room with tray ceiling and bay window. Large eat-in kitchen has bay window, updated lighting, granite counters, and newer stainless steel appliances. Half bath and laundry room on main floor has ceramic tile. Family room which shares the 2 sided fireplace has cozy carpet and french doors open into the 4 season room. Off the 4 season room, hang out on the deck with a gas supply for your grill. Master suite on main level w/ walk-in shower, double vanity, ceramic tile and walk-in closet. A second bedroom is also on main floor. 2 large bedrooms on 2nd floor, one with access to full bathroom. Partially finished walk out basement with half bath, wet bar, gas FP, 5th bedroom, 4th garage bay and tons of storage! This home has so much to offer!!