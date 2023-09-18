Welcome to this beautiful spacious multilevel brick Cape Cod home in Pristine Condition. New Roof was installed in 2021. It is conveniently located near beautiful parks and in the Westhill School District! The whole house top to bottom has just been painted and in move in condition. Gleaming hardwood floors on the whole first floor. Living room fireplace has a gas Insert, formal dining room, a total of 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The main living space connects the kitchen dining room and living room with great flow. Two huge main bedrooms on the first fl. Off the living room there are 2 multi-use rooms that can be bedroom/office/craft/guest rooms. The main floor has a side 1 bedroom In Law apartment. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, bath, separate heating system and an a large attic. Total of 3679 SF in the main living area. In the huge finished lower level provides additional living space. It has 2200 SF living space including a kitchen, bathroom, and many rooms that can be used for any home activity you would want. In the basement there is a large safe that can be purchased separately. The drive in garage is located under the building. Driveway can hold 4 to 6 cars.