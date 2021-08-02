5 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $624,999

NEW PRICE OFFERS A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS STATELY COLONIAL ON 5 BEAUTIFUL ACRES WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. BRICK WALKWAY LEADS YOU TO THE FRONT DOOR. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED WITH PERENIALS, TREES AND SHRUBS TO BLOOM ALL SEASON. BEAUTIFUL PORCH FOR RELAXING ON. ENTER INTO THE 2 STORY FOYER OF THIS 4000 SQUARE FEET HOME. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OPEN AND INVITING FLOOR PLAN. THE KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF CABINETRY, TILE BACKSPLASH, WALK IN PANTRY, LARGE ISLAND, PREMIUM QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS AND IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LIVING ROOM,GAS FIREPLACE, SLIDERS LEADING TO DECK OVERLOOKING THE BACKYARD. THIS SPACE ALSO OFFERS A SCREENED PORCH W/ SITTING AREA. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH CROWN MOLDING AND CHAIR RAIL. YOU WILL FIND 2 HALF BATHS, A HOME OFFICE, FAMILY ROOM, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM AND A BONUS ROOM TO COMPLETE THE 1ST LEVEL. UPSTAIRS THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS TRAYED CEILINGS, 2 WALK-INS, MASTER BATH SHOWER AND JACUZZI TUB. 4 ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND MORE. PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. HUGE WALKOUT BASEMENT WHICH HAS BEEN RUFFED IN FOR BATHROOM. SO MUCH POTENTIAL AND ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR THIS SPACE. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN. OPEN HOUSE THURS. 7/29 4-7