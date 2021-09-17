Newly listed, this is a gorgeous custom built ranch by Paul Fowler in the highly sought after neighborhood of Cedarvale Ridge Development. High end finishes throughout. Vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, white oak floors, fireplace, custom lockers and first floor laundry. Open floor plan which includes a great room, kitchen, dining, and three season sunroom all with a picturesque view of a large treed lot. Custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cherry cabinets, large island, under cabinet lighting and ceramic backsplash. A spacious master with walk-in closet and luxury bath featuring Jacuzzi tub, custom walk in shower and double oversized vanity. Full finished walk out basement with game room, den/study, and in-law/teen suite with full custom bath. The entire back of the home is lined with windows to enjoy the picturesque views of the 1.34 acre with mature trees.
5 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $649,900
