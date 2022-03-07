Situated on a double lot, this 2001 five-bedroom, three bath home is a must-see! 3,076 square feet of living space, an attached two-car garage, and swimming pool. The main floor features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms along with a modern kitchen, gas fireplace, and first-floor laundry. The basement is almost entirely finished space and offers a built-in custom built bar and rec room as well as two bedrooms and a full bath. Outside you'll find a large deck for enjoying the pool, a spacious yard, and a garden shed. The extra lot makes for an excellent outdoor living space or could be sold as a building lot. The home has a newer roof, fresh paint, and well-maintained mechanicals. Just a short walk to Frontenac Park, the elementary school, and all that the village of Union Springs has to offer! Square footage based on public record plus additional square footage in the basement. Seller will be reviewing all offers at noon on Sunday March 2.
5 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $339,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn Police Department officer is facing sexual abuse and official misconduct charges accusing him of having an inappropriate relationshi…
The mother of an Auburn teenager convicted of murder last year was sentenced Thursday for intimidating a witness in that case, as well as poss…
Chipotle Mexican Grill could be the next restaurant chain to come to Grant Avenue.
A customer who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Cayuga County convenience store is $50,000 richer.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two years after opening a medical oncology and hematology center within its existing main building, Auburn Community Hospital is seeking a ser…
An Auburn woman has turned her talent for taking pictures of beautiful views into a business.
State police have charged a Syracuse man with illegally possessing a loaded weapon — and may add charges related to a burglary — after they to…