5 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $339,900

Situated on a double lot, this 2001 five-bedroom, three bath home is a must-see! 3,076 square feet of living space, an attached two-car garage, and swimming pool. The main floor features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms along with a modern kitchen, gas fireplace, and first-floor laundry. The basement is almost entirely finished space and offers a built-in custom built bar and rec room as well as two bedrooms and a full bath. Outside you'll find a large deck for enjoying the pool, a spacious yard, and a garden shed. The extra lot makes for an excellent outdoor living space or could be sold as a building lot. The home has a newer roof, fresh paint, and well-maintained mechanicals. Just a short walk to Frontenac Park, the elementary school, and all that the village of Union Springs has to offer! Square footage based on public record plus additional square footage in the basement. Seller will be reviewing all offers at noon on Sunday March 2.