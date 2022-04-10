 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Venice Center - $189,900

4 acres of level manicured lawns and amazing country views. This 4 bedroom Cape home and barn/workshop is a must see. Updated 200 amp electrical service, 1st floor laundry, vinyl windows, all appliances included. This property has hot water baseboard heat, living room, dining room, 1st floor bedroom/family room and beautiful sunrises out your front window. The barn/workshop is 2 stories with an additional power panel and separate furnace. This home has plenty of room to roam!

