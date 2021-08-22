 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,500

Nothing to do but move in! Come see this renovated 5 bedroom home with a water front view! Features 2 full baths, first floor laundry, all new appliances, two car attached garage, double driveway, all new windows, and situated with view of canal. Ample outdoor space for all your activities.

