Nothing to do but move in! Come see this renovated 5 bedroom home with a water front view! Features 2 full baths, first floor laundry, all new appliances, two car attached garage, double driveway, all new windows, and situated with view of canal. Ample outdoor space for all your activities.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn police said a teenager pulled a woman to the ground and tried to rape her in front of a group of children.
- Updated
Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner has seen flooding before, but never this bad.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has lifted the travel advisory that has been in effect since early Thursday morning.
- Updated
Historically high water levels after days of heavy rain have turned Owasco Lake into a lost-and-found.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Cayuga County has one of the worst COVID-19 positivity rates in New York as the surge of new cases continues in August.
- Updated
The Library of Congress has scheduled a formal ceremony next month to accept an Auburn family's donation of hundreds of World War II photographs.
- Updated
A leaking manure transfer line at a large dairy farm in southern Cayuga County discharged an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 gallons into the envir…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Officials in Auburn are urging people to stay away from the Owasco River as the water level continues to rise.