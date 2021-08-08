Nothing to do but move in! Come see this renovated 5 bedroom home with a water front view! Features 2 full baths, first floor laundry, all new appliances, two car attached garage, double driveway, all new windows, and situated with view of canal. Ample outdoor space for all your activities. Delayed negotiations till August 9th , 2021 at 12pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $184,500
