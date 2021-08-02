 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,000

Country living at its best! 4 bedroom manufactured home with a separate one bedroom in law apartment on the property plus a pole barn! Many different opportunities await you here! Use the pole barn as a work shop, rent the in law apartment or air bnb it! Situated on 2 acres, this park like location is so peaceful. Sit on the deck or on the patio located in the in law section. Plenty of room to garden. Did I mention it has a small green house?

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News