5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,000

Built in 1873 in Second Empire style, this spectacular brick home with mansard roof stands solid and proud and is flanked with two porches providing balance and symmetry. The 3,333 sq ft interior has many original features including gorgeous chestnut woodwork and hardwood floors. Living room boasts a large bay window and gas fireplace. 5 bedrooms with the potential for a 6th on the main level. Many recent aesthetic updates as well as important structural and mechanical ones include : new roofing, furnace, electrical upgrade, central air conditioning & added insulation. Just move in and enjoy!