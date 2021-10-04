 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,000

Built in 1873 in Second Empire style, this spectacular brick home with mansard roof stands solid and proud and is flanked with two porches providing balance and symmetry. The 3,333 sq ft interior has many original features including gorgeous chestnut woodwork and hardwood floors. Living room boasts a large bay window and gas fireplace. 5 bedrooms with the potential for a 6th on the main level. Many recent aesthetic updates as well as important structural and mechanical ones include : new roofing, furnace, electrical upgrade, central air conditioning & added insulation. Just move in and enjoy!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News