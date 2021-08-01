5 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $189,900

Sweet Old style home with all its charm! High ceilings, large rooms, bright natural light everywhere and most importantly, well cared for and loved! Move in ready with great space to spread out, work, and entertain. 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a full bath. A 5th bedroom or office on the main floor. 1st floor updated full bath and 1st floor laundry. Bonus family room with gas fireplace and a slider to the back deck. If thats not enough space head out to the front porch with a good book. Whatever you need, this house has the space. Ready for you to move in and put your personal touches on it!