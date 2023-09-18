Welcome to this lovely 4 bedroom home, currently with a rental in the basement. This home has so much to offer. With just over an acre of land. The back yard offers plenty of space for entertaining and plenty of room for the kiddos to play. There is a very large detached 3 car garage that offers high a ceiling and plenty of room to park or work on projects. If you prefer an attached garage it wouldn't take much to turn the current game room back into a 2 car garage. This Spacious family home offers a huge kitchen with plenty of counter space. Just off the kitchen is a large dinning room to entertain the family during those large gatherings. The owners are currently using the basement for a 1 bedroom one bathroom apartment. This could be continued or used as your own private space for a single family home. Don't miss out schedule your showing today!