Expansive custom built center hall colonial offering four bedroom, three full bathrooms and a three car garage all situated on two serene and private acres. Upon entering the foyer you are greeted with lofty, vaulted ceilings complete with custom woodwork and natural light galore. The eat in kitchen is well appointed with solid stone counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliance suite and the perfect kitchen island. This kitchen connects to spacious family room offering plenty of space for everyone. There is a dedicated first floor office / bedroom, laundry and full bath with walk in shower. Rounding out this level is the formal living and dining space. Head up the waterfall style staircase and into your private primary suite oasis. This massive king size bedroom has a sleeping area, reading nook, his and hers walk in closets, an en-suite with free standing soaker tub, huge custom walk in shower with glass surround, double vanity and water closet! The second level also offers three additional bedrooms, all with new custom California closets, and a full bathroom. Around the exterior of the property you have custom stone work, large deck, with lush and mature landscaping.