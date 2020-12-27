5. Century-old meat market closes shop

Indelicato's Meat Market in Auburn closed for good in May after more than 100 years in business. The family owned shop was started around 1905 when Ottavio Indelicato opened for business on South Division Street, which later became Columbus Street, at the intersection of LaFayette Place.

Ottavio's great-grandson Bryan Indelicato had been the store's most recent manager at its longtime home at 35 Columbus St. The cost of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic was among many things that factored into the decision to close, Bryan said, although the shop had been doing takeout business in the spring. Indelicato's was one of the few remaining independently owned and operated meat markets in the country.