5. New era begins for Auburn Doubledays baseball

The story of the Auburn Doubledays historic shift in 2021 began in the fall of 2019, when news first broke about a major contraction in the works for Minor League Baseball leagues and franchises. Auburn, one of the smallest markets in the nation for professional baseball, was clearly a target for losing its team. As that possibility became a reality, officials with the city of Auburn, which owned the Doubledays franchise, negotiated a deal to lease Falcon Park and license the team's name and branding to the owners of a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League franchise. This summer, college baseball players from around the country competed for the new Doubledays and even made the playoffs. The team's owners were happy with the first season and are eager to build upon the success in 2022.