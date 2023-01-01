5. Smoke shop proliferation prompts city response

With the potential to position themselves for legal recreational marijuana dispensary licenses, municipalities around the state saw an explosion of new smoke shops opening, and Auburn was most certainly part of that trend.

And city officials soon noticed the trend brought some problems, including complaints from neighbors of the new shops concerned that they were a magnet for crime and upset at the bright LED signs many used to draw attention.

In June, the Auburn City Council authorized a six-month moratorium on establishing and operating new smoke shop businesses. A February police raid on one of the shops resulted in criminal convictions for the owner and manager, and eviction proceedings by the property owner that are pending.

In October, the council approved a series of zoning amendments that put restrictions in place on where tobacco and/or cannabis dispensaries could operate, the types of signs they could use and rules for making sure underage customers were not encouraged to frequent the shops.