50-something Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. hungry to fight again

"This is a part of my life that I had pretty much thrown away," Tyson said. "My last fight, I didn't have any interest in doing it. I'm interested in doing it now."

Tyson is referring to his loss to journeyman Kevin McBride in 2005, when he finally wrapped up his singular career in ugly fashion. He became the heavyweight champion at 20 and reigned over the division for five years, but his epic downfall soured him on the sport.

"I want to do it now," Tyson said. "Most of the time I was obligated to do it from a contract perspective: 'If you don't do this, we'll take everything you have, and you'll be back in Brownsville.' They were blackmailing me. It's a different perspective now."

While Tyson became an international icon for his brutish, dangerous image and numerous misbehaviors, Jones was widely revered as perhaps the most skilled boxer of his generation. Jones was a preternaturally gifted athlete who dominated his weight classes while still pursuing his passion for basketball.

Nate Robinson was a rookie guard for the Knicks in 2005 when Jones participated in a full practice with the team.