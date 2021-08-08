6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $234,500

Built in 1928 for the Sisters of St. Joseph, this home is a former Convent for the teaching Sisters of St. Hyacinth Parish and former Catholic school which is across the street. Designed by classical architect George F. Lorenz, this residence was home to dozens of nuns over a sixty-year timeframe. This home with over 4000 square feet features 6 possible bedrooms, a very large attic that can be finished for an additional bonus room, a enclosed porch on both the first and second stories, steamed heat with updated boiler, a two car garage, very large yard, and plenty of space for entertaining. This home is a true classic with beautiful stained glass windows that accent the unique windows. The former chapel now serves as a large living room with bar area. The property is also a perfect Air BnB investment or Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on owning what this house has to offer at a discounted price.