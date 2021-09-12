This outstanding home is located in a desirable location and has been meticulously cared for! It offers 6 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a huge great room with hardwood floors throughout except for beautifully finished kitchen and bathroom floors. Huge master suite with sitting area and master bath overlooks the in ground pool! Yard is fully fenced and pool fenced separately.
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $255,000
