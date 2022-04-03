 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $65,400

Diamond in the rough with fine details, natural woodwork throughout and rusticated block. Full attic with stairway would make a great bonus space plus there is a full basement and a large covered front porch. Roof on the left hand side facing house & furnace were replaced 5 years ago. Hot water is also working. This home is located in a great neighborhood and close to Lincoln Playground.

