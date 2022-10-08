6 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $1,550,000

This Spectacular Custom-Built Farmhouse Style 2021 Parade Home boasts a Multitude of Upgrades and is Located only 15 minutes from Downtown Syracuse. Complete with 6 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths the Master Suite has its own Balcony, Marble Floor Bath & XLG Shower. You will find 9'-24' Ceilings throughout this Stunning Home. Cozy up in the Grand Living Room or Impressive Dining Room. Offering Three Fireplaces, Private Sophisticated Office, "Soundproof " Media Room, Bonus Room, Transitional Family Room, 2nd Kitchen & Recreation Room along with Guest Room/Bath in the Fully Walkout Lower Level. Magnificent Inground Pool with Spill Over Hot Tub and Slide. Specially Designed Premium Outdoor Topography & Landscaping w/ AZEK Deck. Premium Granite Countertops w/ Black Leather Finish, Solid Crayburn Doors & Engineered Hardwoods throughout. Highest Quality Pella Windows & Omega Cabinets, Viking, Miele, Decor and Zline Appliances, California Closets, Designer Grade Light Fixtures and Decor Window Fashions. Multi Zone Heating/AC w/ 6 Separate Zones & Monitored Security System. Upgradeable Smart Zone In/Out Sound System w/ Wall Mounted Touch Pad. Ample 3 Car Garage with Epoxy Marble Finish Flooring.